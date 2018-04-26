Music on Main: Jeremy McConnaha previews his EP

After recording his EP in Nashville with Mike Marsh of the Avett Brothers, Jeremy T. McConnaha dropped by The News-Gazette's lobby to sing two songs,

The Ballad of J Mac Honky and Jonkey Mae and The Eager Movement. Interested in playing our lobby? Email VP of News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette