Music on Main: Jeremy McConnaha previews his EP
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis

After recording his EP in Nashville with Mike Marsh of the Avett Brothers, Jeremy T. McConnaha dropped by The News-Gazette's lobby to sing two songs,
The Ballad of J Mac Honky and Jonkey Mae and The Eager Movement. Interested in playing our lobby? Email VP of News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
