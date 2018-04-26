Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Office Hours with Aldo: Andrea Miller
Thu, 04/26/2018 - 7:00am | atoledo

Staff writer Aldo Toledo's series looking at the offices of local professors continues with a talk about gender bias in the courtroom with Andrea Miller, visiting assistant professor of psychology. Her new study found that trial court lawyers oftentimes don't leave their ideology at the door. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Aldo Toledo/The News-Gazette
