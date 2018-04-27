Champaign Fire Department battles blaze at Randolph Street apartment building
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:22pm | bzigterman
Several Champaign Fire Department trucks converged on a large apartment building at 609 S. Randolph St. shortly after a fire was called in at 6:04 p.m. They found flames were coming from the third floor at the northwest corner of the building and spreading to an atrium roof. No injuries were reported.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
