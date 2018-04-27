Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, April 27, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Friday on the Farm with Noah Benedict
| Subscribe

Friday on the Farm with Noah Benedict

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 12:31pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks in with an area farmer. This week he caught up with Mahomet-Seymour senior Noah Benedict, who recently received a couple scholarships to pursue a career in agriculture at Parkland College and the University of Illinois. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...