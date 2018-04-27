Friday on the Farm with Noah Benedict
Fri, 04/27/2018 - 12:31pm | bzigterman
Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks in with an area farmer. This week he caught up with Mahomet-Seymour senior Noah Benedict, who recently received a couple scholarships to pursue a career in agriculture at Parkland College and the University of Illinois.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...
-
-
4/27/2018
-
4/20/2018
-
4/13/2018
-
-
-
12/15/2017
-
12/8/2017
-
12/1/2017
-
11/17/2017
-
11/10/2017
-
11/3/2017
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.