Crime Stoppers: Rantoul car dealership shooting
Crime Stoppers: Rantoul car dealership shooting

Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:27am | Anthony Zilis

On April 4th, shots were fired at a local Rantoul business. 

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
