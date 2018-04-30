Crime Stoppers: Rantoul car dealership shooting
Mon, 04/30/2018 - 11:27am | Anthony Zilis
On April 4th, shots were fired at a local Rantoul business.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
