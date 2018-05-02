Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Behind the scenes: Mentoring videos
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis

With their formal mentorship coming to a close, members of the CU One-to-One Mentoring Program, which pairs kids with adults, reflect on their time together. Urbana Public Television's Jason Liggett allowed The News-Gazette behind the scenes during the shooting of the video that will be shown at Wednesday's banquet.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Sections (2):News, Local