Behind the scenes: Mentoring videos
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 6:00am | Anthony Zilis
With their formal mentorship coming to a close, members of the CU One-to-One Mentoring Program, which pairs kids with adults, reflect on their time together. Urbana Public Television's Jason Liggett allowed The News-Gazette behind the scenes during the shooting of the video that will be shown at Wednesday's banquet.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
