Friday on the Farm with Myla Munro
Fri, 05/04/2018 - 12:11pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's happening in the ag community. This week he caught up with the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation's Myla Munro, who talked about spreading ag education in local schools. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
