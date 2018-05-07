Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crime Stoppers: Champaign home invasion
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 11:31am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for tips regarding a robbery on the 50 block of John St. in Champaign. The suspects, who were armed with a pistol, held a resident at gunpoint and stole a semi-auto handgun and an iPhone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for tips that lead to an arrest.

