Cubbie Conversation, May 7, 2018
Mon, 05/07/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
The Cubs are on a five-game skid, and J.J. Lockwood is not a happy camper. "Relax," says our Cubbie expert, there's 131 games left and the Cubs will still show they're the class of the NL. But it's time for Yu Darvish and the bullpen to start showing up if the Cubs are to right the ship.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
