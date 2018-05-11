Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Jen and Mike Quinlan
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's happening in the ag community. This week he caught up with Jen and Mike Quinlan, who are getting ready to open the Moon Grove Farm bed and breakfast near Mahomet.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...