Crime Stoppers: Champaign hit and run
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:16am | Anthony Zilis
Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance with a hit-and-run on May 5, when a runner was struck from behind by a car on Barker Road south of Windsor Road in Champaign . The runner lay on the ground until a passerby stopped to help.
Anyone with information to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
