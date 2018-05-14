Cubbie Conversation, May 14, 2018
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
The Cubs are on fire, and "the rest of the division stands no chance," says J.J. Lockwood, who's up at Wrigley for Monday's makeup game with the Braves. The Cubs are hot off a 5-1 week and the bats are starting to heat up.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
