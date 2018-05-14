Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Those Who Served: Robert Crook
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 7:00am | Stephen Haas

Robert Crook, who served in Vietnam from May 1965 to May 1966 and helped build the Cam Ranh Air Base at Cam Ranh Bay, talks during an interview at his home Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Champaign.

Stephen Haas
