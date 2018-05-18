Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, May 18, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Accident backs up I-57 near Rantoul

Friday on the Farm with Tim Culver
| Subscribe

Friday on the Farm with Tim Culver

Fri, 05/18/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's happening in the ag community. This week he caught up with Tim Culver, a plumber who also grows produce using aquaponics in Bellflower with David Wickboldt.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...