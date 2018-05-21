Crime Stoppers: Kohl's Theft

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help regarding a theft at Kohl's at 109 Convenience Center Rd. in Champaign. The two offenders were captured by video surveillance cameras concealing merchandise. Police ask anyone with information to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette