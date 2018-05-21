Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, May 21, 2018
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow

After taking three of four against the lowly Reds, the Cubs are still chasing the surprising Brewers. Would Manny Machado help the cause? No matter: It's a big week with the Indians and Giants visiting. 'We need to make hay at home,' our Cubs expert J.J. Lockwood says in this week's Convo.

