Iraq War veteran's dog on mend after being hit by car

Iraq war veteran Joshua Whitney is reunited with his service dog, Harleigh, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the University of Illinois Small Animal Clinic in Urbana after she was hit by a car Friday evening. She lost her right front leg, but Christina Cocca, a second-year surgical resident who operated on her, said 'she's pain-free now and working on three legs like a champ.'

