Game of the Week: Boys' State Track Meet
Sun, 05/27/2018 - 3:50pm | Anthony Zilis
Check out highlights from Saturday's boys' state track meet, including state championships from Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot and Callan Whitehouse, Tuscola's Hunter Woodard, Clinton's Austin Rauch, ALAH's Logan Hall, and Unity's Steven Migut.
Colin Likas contributed to this video.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
