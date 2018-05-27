Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Game of the Week: Boys' State Track Meet
Sun, 05/27/2018 - 3:50pm | Anthony Zilis

Check out highlights from Saturday's boys' state track meet, including state championships from Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot and Callan Whitehouse, Tuscola's Hunter Woodard, Clinton's Austin Rauch, ALAH's Logan Hall, and Unity's Steven Migut.

Colin Likas contributed to this video.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
