Cubbie Conversation, May 28, 2018
Mon, 05/28/2018 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
Live from Athens, Illinois: Our Cubs expert, who is attending a high school softball playoff game on Memorial Day in hopes of cheering up. "Our pitching is letting us down," J.J. Lockwood says in his weekly take. Plus, the clock's clicking. "It's getting to be where it's not early any more."
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
5/28/2018
-
5/21/2018
-
5/14/2018
-
5/7/2018
-
4/23/2018
-
4/16/2018
-
4/9/2018
-
4/2/2018
-
10/23/2017
-
10/16/2017
-
10/9/2017
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.