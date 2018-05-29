Body-camera footage of altercation between Champaign police, Alton Corey

WARNING: PROFANITY. This uncensored footage taken from a body camera worn by Champaign police Officer Dillon Holloway shows the altercation between himself, fellow Officer William Killin and Alton Corey at Corey's apartment on Oct. 17, 2017. The incident is the basis of an excessive-force lawsuit filed on behalf of Corey against the officers and the city. This is one part of 12 videos the city released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from The News-Gazette. The full videos, along with the rest of the city's FOIA response, can be seen at this site. The altercation begins about a minute in.

Videographer/Producer: Provided