Crime Stoppers: Champaign apartment theft

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding a theft at an apartment at 609 S. Randolph St. in Champaign, the same building that was damaged in a fire last month. The robbery occured between April 27th and April 29th, and several electronic devices that were stolen were pawned at Pawn King in Urbana.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette