Car-motorcycle accident in west Champaign
Mon, 06/04/2018 - 7:12pm | The News-Gazette
Two people were taken away in ambulances after an accident involving a car and a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon, June 4, 2018, on the eastern side of the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Washington Street in Champaign. Several emergency vehicles were on the scene, and the right northbound lane of Prospect was blocked while the scene was cleared. No further information was available.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
