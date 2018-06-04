Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crime Stoppers: Champaign wallet theft
Mon, 06/04/2018 - 10:31am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding the theft of a wallet at Panera Bread on W. Kirby Ave. The suspect used a stolen credit card to buy $800 worth of gift cards at Target in Decatur. 

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

