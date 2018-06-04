Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, June 4, 2018
Mon, 06/04/2018 - 12:01pm | Jim Rossow

A four-game sweep of the lowly New York Mets has our Cubs expert, J.J. Lockwood, feeling really good about the rest of the summer. In fact a week from now, he says, they'll be in first place. Promise.

The News-Gazette
