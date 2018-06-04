Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, June 4, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Those Who Served: Cheryl Walker
| Subscribe

Those Who Served: Cheryl Walker

Mon, 06/04/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl

Cheryl Walker, the American Legion’s newly elected 19th District
commander, is the first female commander for her large district and, with
husband Robbie Walker, who had the position earlier, the first couple to
have headed the district.

Videographer/Producer: 
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...