Those Who Served: Cheryl Walker
Mon, 06/04/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl
Cheryl Walker, the American Legion’s newly elected 19th District
Cheryl Walker, the American Legion’s newly elected 19th District
commander, is the first female commander for her large district and, with
husband Robbie Walker, who had the position earlier, the first couple to
have headed the district.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...
-
-
6/4/2018
-
5/28/2018
-
5/14/2018
-
5/7/2018
-
4/9/2018
-
4/9/2018
-
3/26/2018
-
3/19/2018
-
3/13/2018
-
3/5/2018
-
2/26/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.