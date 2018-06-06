VIDEO: Illini coaches, AD play ball with special needs athletes
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
On Tuesday night, several Illinois coaches, including men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and Lovie Smith, joined the Tom Jones Challenger League, a league that allows kids with special needs to play baseball. Check out highlights and interviews in the video story below.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
