Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, June 11, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Bresee Tower Has New Owners

Crime Stoppers: Rantoul shooting
| Subscribe

Crime Stoppers: Rantoul shooting

Mon, 06/11/2018 - 11:19am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding a shooting that took place Friday, June 1.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local