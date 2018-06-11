Crime Stoppers: Rantoul shooting
Mon, 06/11/2018 - 11:19am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking assistance regarding a shooting that took place Friday, June 1.
Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
