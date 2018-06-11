Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, June 11, 2018
Mon, 06/11/2018 - 12:11pm | Mike Goebel

It's a big week for the first-place Cubs — that's right, mark it down, says J.J. Lockwood. That's where the North Siders will be after tonight's game against the Brewers. And it'll be official after this week, when the Cubs face the Brewers and Cardinals.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
