Getting Personal: Carolyn Kodes
Sun, 06/17/2018 - 12:00am | Robin Scholz

Carolyn Kodes, 56, Champaign, talks about her life, raising her children and what she would have liked to have done. She is a fixture at the Station Theatre and English Teacher at Champaign Central High School. At her home in Champaign on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Videographer/Producer: 
Robin Scholz
