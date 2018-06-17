Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, June 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Wired In: Eddy Mejia
| Subscribe

Wired In: Eddy Mejia

Sun, 06/17/2018 - 7:00am | Stephen Haas

Eddy Mejia, founder and CEO of DisplayOne, talks about his company's ShoeBoxOne product Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Gies College of Business Instructional Facility building on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Videographer/Producer: 
Stephen Haas
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Business