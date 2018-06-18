Crime Stoppers: Urbana shooting

Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a shooting that took place in Urbana at 3:47 a.m. on Thursday, June 7. The victim was at a stoplight at the intersection between Lincoln and Bradley when the offender's silver vehicle pulled up beside him and shot him twice, injuring the victim's finger before driving off westbound on Bradley.

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette