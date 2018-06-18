Cubbie Conversation, June 18, 2018
Mon, 06/18/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
The Cubs are in good shape after a "so-so week" but they're making their way back to the top of the division, says J.J. Lockwood. And there's no reason to complain about taking 2 of 3 from the Cardinals in St. Louis, says our mostly happy Cubs fan, who'd like to see the bats heat up a little more.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
6/18/2018
-
6/11/2018
-
6/4/2018
-
5/28/2018
-
5/21/2018
-
5/14/2018
-
5/7/2018
-
4/23/2018
-
4/16/2018
-
4/9/2018
-
4/2/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.