Top 50 Most Important Illini Football Players: No. 46 Jakari Norwood
Tue, 06/19/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
Despite playing a position with plenty of depth, freshman running back Jakari Norwood could play a role this season, and that's why beat writer Scott Richey has him at No. 46 on his list of most important Illini football players.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
6/19/2018
6/15/2018
6/16/2018
6/17/2018
