Top 50 Most Important Illini Football Players: No. 46 Jakari Norwood
Tue, 06/19/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

Despite playing a position with plenty of depth, freshman running back Jakari Norwood could play a role this season, and that's why beat writer Scott Richey has him at No. 46 on his list of most important Illini football players. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
