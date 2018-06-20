Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Top 50 Most Important Illini Football Players: No. 45 Kievan Myers
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

Freshman offensive guard Kievan Myers could find himself in Illinois' two-deep this season quickly, beat writer Scott Richey says. Watch the video below to see why he has the Bishop Dunne alum ranked No. 45 on his list of most important Illini football players.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
