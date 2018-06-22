Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Dan Perkins
Fri, 06/22/2018 - 6:08pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the ag community. This week, he spoke with Dan Perkins, lead scientist and manager at Waterborne Environmental in Champaign, who works with farming and commodity groups to study sustainable farming techniques.

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
