Crime Stoppers: Savoy car burglaries
Mon, 06/25/2018 - 11:50am | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a spate of burglaries from motor vehicles in Savoy in June. 

Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Sections (2):News, Local