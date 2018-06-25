Crime Stoppers: Savoy car burglaries
Mon, 06/25/2018 - 11:50am | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a spate of burglaries from motor vehicles in Savoy in June.
Anyone with information can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
6/25/2018
-
6/18/2018
-
6/11/2018
-
-
-
5/21/2018
-
5/14/2018
-
-
-
4/16/2018
-
4/9/2018
-
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.