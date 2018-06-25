Cubbie Conversation, June 25, 2018

While it was not acceptable to get swept by the lowly Reds, J.J. Lockwood remains optimistic that the Cubs will get things turned around. And he's even got some kind words to say about the Cardinals — who took 2 of 3 from the Brewers, allowing the Cubs to keep it close in the standings. It's not early anymore, though, and the Cubs need to pick it up soon, J.J. says.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette