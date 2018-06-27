VIDEO: Take a tour of Champaign Central before renovations

The 17.5 gallon bucket that sits in the dark, dank room below Combes Gym at Champaign Central contains instructions from the Department of Defense and the Office of Civil Defense in case of an emergency, presumably a nuclear bomb, to fill with drinking water, dispense, and reuse as a commode.

Sitting in a pool of water on a rainy day in June, the bucket is a relic of an era gone by. In that respect, it’s not unusual in an 84-year-old building. Combination locks protect large metal doors of giant vaults, which now act as oversized closets for books and other miscellaneous objects. Fans line the walls of rooms that get so hot that school is regularly called off for heat in the middle of the day. A broken car lift sits in the room where kids learn to weld and work on vehicles in a room where temperatures creep far into triple digits.

Follow along below as outgoing athletic director John Woods leads a tour of Champaign Central before major renovations begin.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette