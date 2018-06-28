Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, June 28, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Music on Main: Bridget Miller serenades the News-Gazette Lobby
| Subscribe

Music on Main: Bridget Miller serenades the News-Gazette Lobby

Thu, 06/28/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis

After an extended break, former The Main Street Band singer Bridget Miller is back in the game as a soloist. She sang "The First Cut Is The Deepest"
and an original song called "Give It Away" in the News-Gazette's lobby.

Interested in playing in downtown Champaign? Email VP of News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

 

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local