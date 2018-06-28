Music on Main: Bridget Miller serenades the News-Gazette Lobby
Thu, 06/28/2018 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
After an extended break, former The Main Street Band singer Bridget Miller is back in the game as a soloist. She sang "The First Cut Is The Deepest"
and an original song called "Give It Away" in the News-Gazette's lobby.
Interested in playing in downtown Champaign? Email VP of News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
