Wired In: Lavanya Marla
Sun, 07/01/2018 - 6:00am | Rick Danzl
Lavanya Marla is an assistant professor at the University of Illinois in the Department of Industrial and Enterprise System. She has a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where her thesis was on airline schedule and planning to minimize delays. Her research creates tools to improve cost, efficiency, robustness and environmental impact in transportation systems.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
