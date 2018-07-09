Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, July 9, 2018
Mon, 07/09/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel

A pair of All-Star starters is the cherry on top of a 7-1 week, says J.J. Lockwood. The next goal: taking back the top spot in the NL Central for the North Siders, who are in good shape to do that soon.

The News-Gazette
