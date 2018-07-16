Cubbie Conversation, July 16, 2018
Mon, 07/16/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
An excited J.J. Lockwood reminds that "the cream rises to the top" as the Cubs hit the All-Star break in first place with a 2.5-game lead on the Brewers. Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's All-Star festivities featuring a host of Cubs. Then gear up for Thursday when the North Siders return for a five — yes, 5! — game series against the Cardinals, aka Team Turmoil.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
