Cubbie Conversation, July 16, 2018

An excited J.J. Lockwood reminds that "the cream rises to the top" as the Cubs hit the All-Star break in first place with a 2.5-game lead on the Brewers. Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's All-Star festivities featuring a host of Cubs. Then gear up for Thursday when the North Siders return for a five — yes, 5! — game series against the Cardinals, aka Team Turmoil.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette