Music on Main: Jessica Rose takes on a country classic and a hit
Thu, 07/19/2018 - 1:05pm | Anthony Zilis

Before heading off to Illinois State to study music therapy, Jessica Rose dropped by The News-Gazette's lobby to play "Jolene" and "Broken Halos." Interested in playing in downtown Champaign? Email VP of News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Videographer/Producer: 
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
