Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, July 20, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Friday on the Farm with Greg Niewold
| Subscribe

Friday on the Farm with Greg Niewold

Fri, 07/20/2018 - 12:13pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he spoke with Greg Niewold, a former manager for the Illini basketball team and now the owner of Power Planter, a third-generation auger business located at the Niewold family farm in Loda. 

Videographer/Producer: 
Ben Zigterman
Loading Video...