Friday on the Farm with Greg Niewold
Fri, 07/20/2018 - 12:13pm | bzigterman
Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he spoke with Greg Niewold, a former manager for the Illini basketball team and now the owner of Power Planter, a third-generation auger business located at the Niewold family farm in Loda.
Videographer/Producer:
Ben Zigterman
