Crime Stoppers: Rantoul theft
Mon, 07/23/2018 - 1:37pm | Anthony Zilis

Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a theft at NAPA Auto Parts, 892 W. Champaign Ave. in Rantoul.

If you have information, contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
