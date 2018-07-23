Crime Stoppers: Rantoul theft
Mon, 07/23/2018 - 1:37pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a theft at NAPA Auto Parts, 892 W. Champaign Ave. in Rantoul.
If you have information, contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
