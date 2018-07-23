Cubbie Conversation, July 23, 2018
Mon, 07/23/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
With a big week — including taking 3 of 5 from the 'sinking ship' that is the Cardinals — the Cubbies now enjoy a 3.5-game lead on the NL Central. J.J. Lockwood loves how the Cubs, especially Anthony Rizzo, are playing. The Diamondbacks and Cardinals are on deck this week. And with a big weekend, it could be 'night-night time' for the Redbirds.
