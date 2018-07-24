Lovie: 'We know we haven't won enough'
Tue, 07/24/2018 - 6:47pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach Lovie Smith breaks down his team at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago with training camp just more than a week away. The third-year coach hits on where his team is at heading into camp, how a young team is hopefully a "better young" team and if he'll play more freshmen this season.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
