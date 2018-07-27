Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday on the Farm with Eric Evans
Friday on the Farm with Eric Evans

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:00pm | bzigterman

Each week, ag reporter Ben Zigterman checks out what's going on in the farming community. This week, he interviewed Eric Evans, a salesman for Shaff Implement Co., about how low crop prices are affecting harvester sales.

Ben Zigterman
