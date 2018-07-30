Crime Stoppers: Urbana shooting
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 11:20am | Anthony Zilis
A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after he was shot on July 20 at 11:40 p.m., and Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding his shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through the P3 Tips Mobile App.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
