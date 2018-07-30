Cubbie Conversation, July 30, 2018
Mon, 07/30/2018 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
Despite what happened in St. Louis this weekend, the Cubs still have the best record in the National League at 61-44. And they added a big-time arm in Cole Hamels, who'll be making his Cubs debut on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Our resident Cubs fan, J.J. Lockwood, thinks more additions could be in store as the trade deadline looms.
The News-Gazette
